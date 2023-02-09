Sonen Capital LLC Sells 1,992 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Sonen Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,534 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,992 shares during the period. Sonen Capital LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 183.5% in the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 516 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCG Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $402,000. 13.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BABA traded up $4.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $109.27. The company had a trading volume of 7,771,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,377,771. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.40. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $58.01 and a fifty-two week high of $129.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $289.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 262.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $29.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.07 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 0.88% and a return on equity of 10.61%. On average, research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BABA. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.80.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing technology infrastructure and marketing reach. It operates through the following business segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others segments.

