Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.15-$1.25 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.34. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Sonoco Products also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $5.70-$5.90 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on SON. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Sunday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $65.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of Sonoco Products from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sonoco Products from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Sonoco Products Price Performance

Shares of Sonoco Products stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $59.79. The stock had a trading volume of 286,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,507. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.38 and its 200 day moving average is $60.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.72. Sonoco Products has a twelve month low of $51.52 and a twelve month high of $67.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Sonoco Products ( NYSE:SON Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 31.56%. The company’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Sonoco Products will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sonoco Products news, insider Ernest D. Haynes III sold 652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.60, for a total value of $38,207.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Sonoco Products during the 3rd quarter worth about $863,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 52,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,954,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 96,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,462,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 138.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 21,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 12,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 415.8% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 70,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,980,000 after purchasing an additional 56,567 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, Protective Solutions, and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers, fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes, and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

