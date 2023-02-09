SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Stock Holdings Raised by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,777 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 34,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 146,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,338,000 after buying an additional 17,088 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 106,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,340,000 after buying an additional 34,451 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 412,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,713,000 after buying an additional 40,888 shares during the period. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 23,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after buying an additional 2,787 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSEARCA SPYG opened at $54.30 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $47.91 and a one year high of $68.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.78.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

