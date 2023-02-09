Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.15 EPS

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The aerospace company reported ($1.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($1.15), Briefing.com reports. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 10.85% and a negative return on equity of 155.39%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.84) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Spirit AeroSystems Stock Down 4.2 %

Spirit AeroSystems stock opened at $36.66 on Thursday. Spirit AeroSystems has a 1-year low of $21.14 and a 1-year high of $53.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.16, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.02, a PEG ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.66.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spirit AeroSystems

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Spirit AeroSystems in the 1st quarter worth $576,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the first quarter worth about $772,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems in the first quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Spirit AeroSystems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,332,086 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $260,687,000 after buying an additional 205,899 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

SPR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Spirit AeroSystems from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Bank Of America (Bofa) downgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.82.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aero structures for commercial and defense aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment designs and manufactures forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections which related to floor beams, nacelles, struts and pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats and wing structures.

