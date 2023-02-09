Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.15 EPS

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The aerospace company reported ($1.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($1.15), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 155.39% and a negative net margin of 10.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.84) EPS.

NYSE SPR opened at $36.66 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.16. Spirit AeroSystems has a twelve month low of $21.14 and a twelve month high of $53.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of -7.02, a P/E/G ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.30 and its 200 day moving average is $28.88.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SPR shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Spirit AeroSystems from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Truist Financial raised their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $39.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Bank of America cut Spirit AeroSystems from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $49.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.82.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 16,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,077 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 3,762 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 565.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,438 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 12,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the 1st quarter worth $314,000. Institutional investors own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aero structures for commercial and defense aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment designs and manufactures forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections which related to floor beams, nacelles, struts and pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats and wing structures.

