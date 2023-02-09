Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 7.95% and a negative return on equity of 14.01%. The business’s revenue was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.64) earnings per share.
Spirit Airlines Price Performance
Shares of Spirit Airlines stock opened at $19.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.74, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.92. Spirit Airlines has a 12 month low of $15.92 and a 12 month high of $28.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.
Spirit Airlines Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 25th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.48%.
Institutional Trading of Spirit Airlines
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Spirit Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Spirit Airlines in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Spirit Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $27.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.86.
Spirit Airlines Company Profile
Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline that offers travel to customers. Its operations are concentrated in markets such as South Florida, the Caribbean, Latin America and the Northeast and Northern Midwest regions of the United States. The firm offers travel insurance, carry-on and checked baggage, online booking, and other services.
