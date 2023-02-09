Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 7.95% and a negative return on equity of 14.01%. Spirit Airlines’s revenue was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.64) earnings per share.

Spirit Airlines Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:SAVE traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $19.54. 79,657 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,009,024. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Spirit Airlines has a 12-month low of $15.92 and a 12-month high of $28.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.92.

Spirit Airlines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 25th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SAVE shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Spirit Airlines in a report on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Spirit Airlines in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Spirit Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.86.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Spirit Airlines during the first quarter worth $296,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 54.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 53,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 18,997 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 37.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,637,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,557,000 after acquiring an additional 997,254 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 13.6% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,935,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,291,000 after acquiring an additional 148,348 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.72% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Airlines Company Profile

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline that offers travel to customers. Its operations are concentrated in markets such as South Florida, the Caribbean, Latin America and the Northeast and Northern Midwest regions of the United States. The firm offers travel insurance, carry-on and checked baggage, online booking, and other services.

