Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. Spirit Airlines had a negative return on equity of 14.01% and a negative net margin of 7.95%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.64) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Spirit Airlines Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SAVE opened at $19.56 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.74, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.13. Spirit Airlines has a one year low of $15.92 and a one year high of $28.30.

Spirit Airlines Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 25th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.48%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SAVE. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines in the first quarter valued at $115,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines in the second quarter valued at $174,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Spirit Airlines by 59.8% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 9,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Spirit Airlines during the first quarter worth $248,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Spirit Airlines by 13.6% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. 67.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SAVE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Spirit Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Spirit Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Spirit Airlines in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Spirit Airlines from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.86.

About Spirit Airlines

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline that offers travel to customers. Its operations are concentrated in markets such as South Florida, the Caribbean, Latin America and the Northeast and Northern Midwest regions of the United States. The firm offers travel insurance, carry-on and checked baggage, online booking, and other services.

