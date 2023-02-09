Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. Spirit Airlines had a negative return on equity of 14.01% and a negative net margin of 7.95%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.64) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of NYSE SAVE opened at $19.56 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.74, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.13. Spirit Airlines has a one year low of $15.92 and a one year high of $28.30.
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 25th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.48%.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on SAVE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Spirit Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Spirit Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Spirit Airlines in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Spirit Airlines from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.86.
Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline that offers travel to customers. Its operations are concentrated in markets such as South Florida, the Caribbean, Latin America and the Northeast and Northern Midwest regions of the United States. The firm offers travel insurance, carry-on and checked baggage, online booking, and other services.
