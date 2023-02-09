Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) and Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) Critical Contrast

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) and Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Q2 and Splunk’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Q2 $498.72 million 3.85 -$112.75 million ($1.78) -18.76 Splunk $2.67 billion 6.47 -$1.34 billion ($4.28) -24.69

Q2 has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Splunk. Splunk is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Q2, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

85.7% of Splunk shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.5% of Q2 shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Splunk shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Q2 and Splunk’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Q2 -18.50% -9.53% -3.32% Splunk -20.81% N/A -8.91%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Q2 and Splunk, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Q2 1 4 5 0 2.40 Splunk 0 11 18 0 2.62

Q2 currently has a consensus target price of $46.92, indicating a potential upside of 40.49%. Splunk has a consensus target price of $116.45, indicating a potential upside of 10.22%. Given Q2’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Q2 is more favorable than Splunk.

Volatility & Risk

Q2 has a beta of 1.45, indicating that its stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Splunk has a beta of 1.3, indicating that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Q2 beats Splunk on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Q2

Q2 Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of digital banking and lending solutions. It offers its solutions to financial institutions, financial technology companies, alternative finance companies, and other innovative companies, wishing to incorporate banking into their customer engagement and servicing strategies. The company was founded by Robert Hank Seale III in 2004 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

About Splunk

Splunk, Inc. engages in the development and marketing of cloud software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for Information Technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries. The company was founded by Erik M. Swan, Michael J. Baum and Robin K. Das in October 2003 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

