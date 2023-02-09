Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) CEO Sells $1,252,200.00 in Stock

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.61, for a total value of $1,252,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 238,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,948,513.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Justyn Russell Howard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 8th, Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of Sprout Social stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.02, for a total value of $1,180,400.00.

Sprout Social stock traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $61.45. The stock had a trading volume of 598,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 640,687. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of -70.55 and a beta of 0.90. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.39 and a 12 month high of $85.99.

SPT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Sprout Social from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Sprout Social from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Sprout Social from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Sprout Social from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Sprout Social from $79.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.11.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPT. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Sprout Social by 3.6% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 38,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,210,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Sprout Social by 40.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,229,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,374,000 after buying an additional 351,372 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sprout Social during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Sprout Social by 95.3% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,063,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,779,000 after buying an additional 519,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Sprout Social by 14.0% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

