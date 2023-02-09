Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) CEO Sells $1,252,200.00 in Stock

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.61, for a total value of $1,252,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 238,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,948,513.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Justyn Russell Howard also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, December 8th, Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of Sprout Social stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.02, for a total value of $1,180,400.00.
Sprout Social Trading Down 1.0 %
Sprout Social stock traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $61.45. The stock had a trading volume of 598,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 640,687. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of -70.55 and a beta of 0.90. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.39 and a 12 month high of $85.99.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sprout Social
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPT. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Sprout Social by 3.6% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 38,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,210,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Sprout Social by 40.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,229,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,374,000 after buying an additional 351,372 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sprout Social during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Sprout Social by 95.3% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,063,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,779,000 after buying an additional 519,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Sprout Social by 14.0% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.34% of the company’s stock.
Sprout Social Company Profile
Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.
