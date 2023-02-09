SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.10-$1.16 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.19. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.33 billion-$1.37 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.33 billion. SS&C Technologies also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.67-$4.97 EPS.

SS&C Technologies Trading Down 1.3 %

SS&C Technologies stock traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $62.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,772,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,438,548. The firm has a market cap of $15.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73 and a beta of 1.40. SS&C Technologies has a 12-month low of $45.25 and a 12-month high of $82.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 12.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

SS&C Technologies Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

SSNC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $81.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James lifted their price target on SS&C Technologies from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson lifted their price target on SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on SS&C Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $68.27.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SSNC. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the first quarter worth $129,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the first quarter valued at $206,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in SS&C Technologies by 19.1% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,591 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the third quarter valued at $307,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in SS&C Technologies by 18.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.14% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.