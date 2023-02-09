Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) Shares Bought by Weil Company Inc.

Weil Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,762 shares during the period. Weil Company Inc.’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,430,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $638,822,000 after purchasing an additional 269,490 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,761,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,330,000 after buying an additional 231,043 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 4.7% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,866,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,221,000 after acquiring an additional 129,476 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Starwood Property Trust by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,708,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,284,000 after acquiring an additional 51,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 3.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,441,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,109,000 after purchasing an additional 48,473 shares during the period. 43.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on STWD. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Starwood Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $29.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.58.

Insider Transactions at Starwood Property Trust

Starwood Property Trust Stock Down 0.6 %

In other news, COO Andrew Jay Sossen sold 18,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total transaction of $383,252.05. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 275,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,820,575.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STWD stock traded down $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $20.45. 256,642 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,124,865. The company has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.69 and a twelve month high of $25.06.

Starwood Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.56%.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Real Estate Property, Infrastructure Lending and Real Estate Investing and Servicing.

Further Reading

