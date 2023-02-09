Stephens Raises Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) Price Target to $155.00

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Stephens from $140.00 to $155.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Stephens’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.75% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd.

Penske Automotive Group Stock Performance

Penske Automotive Group stock traded up $2.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $138.70. 367,276 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 374,073. Penske Automotive Group has a 52 week low of $88.58 and a 52 week high of $140.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Penske Automotive Group

Penske Automotive Group ( NYSE:PAG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.18. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 5.14%. The business had revenue of $7.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.10 earnings per share. Penske Automotive Group’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group will post 18.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 137.9% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 153.4% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 16,800.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. 32.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Penske Automotive Group

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as an international transportation services company. Which engages in the distribution of commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems and related parts & services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Non-Automotive Investments, and Other.

