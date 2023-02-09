Stephens Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY)

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by research analysts at Stephens in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $900.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock. Stephens’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.31% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $780.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $765.00 to $892.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $855.00 to $940.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $815.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $770.00 to $855.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $838.67.

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY opened at $787.36 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $819.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $773.49. O’Reilly Automotive has a 12 month low of $562.90 and a 12 month high of $870.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.91.

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $8.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.71 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 319.55% and a net margin of 15.39%. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.64 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive will post 32.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 4,635 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $844.17, for a total value of $3,912,727.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,928,084.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jason Lee Tarrant sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $856.81, for a total transaction of $1,285,215.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,157,550.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 4,635 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $844.17, for a total transaction of $3,912,727.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,928,084.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,435 shares of company stock worth $8,840,610. 1.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Riverview Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 36 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. 90.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

