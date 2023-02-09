Steven L. Begleiter Sells 1,000 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Stock

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) Director Steven L. Begleiter sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.73, for a total transaction of $348,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,977,456.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

MarketAxess Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $355.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.39 and a beta of 0.74. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $217.44 and a 1 year high of $390.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $311.12 and a 200-day moving average of $271.69.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.05. MarketAxess had a net margin of 34.84% and a return on equity of 24.34%. The business had revenue of $177.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.92 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

MarketAxess Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be given a $0.72 dividend. This is a positive change from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is 43.31%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on MarketAxess from $265.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $314.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $238.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $297.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $321.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MarketAxess

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MKTX. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in MarketAxess in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in MarketAxess by 1,345.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in MarketAxess by 47.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.