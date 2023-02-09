Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. Stewart Information Services had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 6.95%. The company had revenue of $655.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Stewart Information Services Trading Down 12.0 %

Shares of STC traded down $6.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $44.16. The stock had a trading volume of 55,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,591. Stewart Information Services has a 52-week low of $35.96 and a 52-week high of $76.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.21 and its 200 day moving average is $46.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.50.

Stewart Information Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.00%.

STC has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Stewart Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Stewart Information Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Stewart Information Services in a research note on Thursday.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,057 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in Stewart Information Services by 1.1% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 24,644 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 66,382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,302,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 24,099 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 32,509 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stewart Information Services Corp. is a real estate services company, which engages in the provision of title insurance and settlement-related services. It operates through the Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate segments. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment consists of searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

