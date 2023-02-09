StockNews.com Upgrades Canon (NYSE:CAJ) to “Strong-Buy”

Canon (NYSE:CAJ – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.
A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on CAJ. Macquarie lowered shares of Canon from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Canon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Canon from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st.
Canon Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of NYSE CAJ traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $22.05. 350,167 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 487,028. The company has a market cap of $23.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.76. Canon has a 12 month low of $20.84 and a 12 month high of $25.79.
Institutional Trading of Canon
About Canon
Canon, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of office multifunction devices, copying machines, printers, cameras, and lithography equipment. It operates through the following segments: Office Business Unit (BU), Imaging Systems, Medical Systems and Others. The Office BU segment offers MFDs, printers, copying machines for personal and office use, and production print products for print professionals.
