StockNews.com Upgrades Canon (NYSE:CAJ) to “Strong-Buy”

Canon (NYSE:CAJ – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on CAJ. Macquarie lowered shares of Canon from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Canon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Canon from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st.

Shares of NYSE CAJ traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $22.05. 350,167 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 487,028. The company has a market cap of $23.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.76. Canon has a 12 month low of $20.84 and a 12 month high of $25.79.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAJ. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Canon by 58.1% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Canon by 832.9% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canon in the third quarter worth $36,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canon in the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Canon by 59.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Canon, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of office multifunction devices, copying machines, printers, cameras, and lithography equipment. It operates through the following segments: Office Business Unit (BU), Imaging Systems, Medical Systems and Others. The Office BU segment offers MFDs, printers, copying machines for personal and office use, and production print products for print professionals.

