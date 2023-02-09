StockNews.com Upgrades Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) to Hold

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Devon Energy from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 13th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target (down previously from $86.00) on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Devon Energy from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays decreased their price target on Devon Energy from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on Devon Energy from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.67.

NYSE DVN traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $60.30. The company had a trading volume of 5,640,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,428,142. The company has a market capitalization of $39.42 billion, a PE ratio of 6.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.80. Devon Energy has a twelve month low of $48.86 and a twelve month high of $79.40.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 6,605 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 3,794 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 7,933 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 9,782 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,013 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

