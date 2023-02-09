StockNews.com Upgrades Macerich (NYSE:MAC) to “Hold”

Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on MAC. Mizuho raised their price objective on Macerich from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Macerich from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Macerich from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Macerich from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised Macerich from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Macerich presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.85.

Shares of NYSE MAC traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.14. 1,735,358 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,448,560. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Macerich has a twelve month low of $7.40 and a twelve month high of $17.60. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of -43.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 2.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.06.

In related news, CAO Christopher J. Zecchini sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.65, for a total value of $25,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,343.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 1.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Macerich by 1,536.8% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,783,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,806,000 after acquiring an additional 4,490,809 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Macerich during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,305,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Macerich by 13.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,904,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $201,819,000 after buying an additional 1,482,622 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Macerich by 103.8% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,766,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,542,000 after buying an additional 1,409,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Macerich during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,260,000. 80.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Macerich Co operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States. It conducts all of its operations through the operating partnership and the management companies.

