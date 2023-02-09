Stratis Price Down 3.1% Over Last 7 Days (STRAX)

Stratis (STRAX) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 9th. Over the last seven days, Stratis has traded down 3.1% against the US dollar. Stratis has a market cap of $82.58 million and $35.91 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stratis coin can currently be purchased for about $0.57 or 0.00002597 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Ethereum (ETH) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,538.39 or 0.07060475 BTC.
- Cardano (ADA) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001635 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.66 or 0.00081063 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00029003 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.57 or 0.00062284 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000351 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00010242 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000333 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001169 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00023002 BTC.
Stratis is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 145,959,741 coins. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratisplatform.com/news. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
