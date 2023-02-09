Stratis (STRAX) Price Tops $0.55 on Exchanges

Stratis (STRAX) traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. In the last seven days, Stratis has traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar. One Stratis coin can currently be purchased for $0.55 or 0.00002512 BTC on popular exchanges. Stratis has a total market cap of $80.11 million and approximately $33.81 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,550.51 or 0.07095293 BTC.
- Cardano (ADA) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001652 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.90 or 0.00081891 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00028902 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.51 or 0.00061819 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000353 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00010282 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000335 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001164 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00023197 BTC.
Stratis Coin Profile
STRAX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 145,954,089 coins. The official message board for Stratis is www.stratisplatform.com/news. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Stratis Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
