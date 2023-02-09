Stratis (STRAX) Price Tops $0.55 on Exchanges

Stratis (STRAX) traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. In the last seven days, Stratis has traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar. One Stratis coin can currently be purchased for $0.55 or 0.00002512 BTC on popular exchanges. Stratis has a total market cap of $80.11 million and approximately $33.81 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Stratis Coin Profile

STRAX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 145,954,089 coins. The official message board for Stratis is www.stratisplatform.com/news. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Stratis Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis is the native value currency in the Stratis Platform, it fuels the creation of private and public custom blockchains for corporate use. The Stratis Platform offers a one-click deployment system for custom blockchain deployment. These blockchains can be customized to suit the companies' needs, and can even be deployed to mimic the features of popular blockchains like Ethereum or Lisk, which can be tested individually or in parallel.The Stratis team will also function as a London Based consultancy agency that will help businesses to deploy the blockchain that best suits them.On the 12th of November, 2020, Stratis lauched a new blockchain and finalized their token swap. The new Mainnet enables flexibility and allows development in a more agile manner, while providing a platform for the development and deployment of DeFi based Smart Contracts.In the official STRAX Blockchain launch announcement, Stratis lists the following enhancements to the platform:Block Reward Increase and Cirrus Sidechain Incentivization, Block Time Reduction, Cold-Staking Activation, Cross-Chain-Transfer Time Reduction, Improvement to Blockchain data stores, Increase of OPRETURN Capacity, Masternode Dynamic Membership, Masternode Collateral Increase, Removal of Legacy Node Support, Segregated Witness Activation.STRAX distribution was performed by an automated script executed on the 12th of November 2020 crediting those who had participated in the initial Token Swap period. Token Swap requests after the initial Token Swap period (15th October 2020 until 9 AM GMT on 12th November 2020) will be subject to an additional defined manual process to prove ownership of funds instead process defined above.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

