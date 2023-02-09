Stryve Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNAX) Shares Acquired by CWA Asset Management Group LLC

CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Stryve Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNAX – Get Rating) by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,259,469 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 445,500 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Stryve Foods were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryve Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryve Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at $705,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryve Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stryve Foods by 106.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 53,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 27,300 shares during the period. Finally, Millrace Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stryve Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

Northland Securities cut their price objective on Stryve Foods to $1.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th.

In related news, Director B. Luke Weil purchased 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.75 per share, for a total transaction of $26,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 602,019 shares in the company, valued at $451,514.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Stryve Foods news, CEO Christopher J. Boever acquired 57,908 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.60 per share, with a total value of $34,744.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,957,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,774,791. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director B. Luke Weil acquired 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.75 per share, with a total value of $26,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 602,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $451,514.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased a total of 353,831 shares of company stock worth $227,240 in the last quarter. 15.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SNAX stock opened at $0.67 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Stryve Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.22 and a 12-month high of $3.02. The company has a market capitalization of $19.54 million, a PE ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.11.

Stryve Foods (NASDAQ:SNAX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.06. Stryve Foods had a negative return on equity of 140.87% and a negative net margin of 129.40%. The company had revenue of $6.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.06 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stryve Foods, Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

Stryve Foods, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells snacking products in North America. The company's product portfolio consists primarily of air-dried meat snack products marketed under the Stryve, Kalahari, Braaitime, and Vacadillos brands. It also produces meat sticks, chili bites, meat crisps, and nutrition products, as well as carne seca products.

