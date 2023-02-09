Substratum Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $74.84 (SUB)

Substratum (SUB) traded 43.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 9th. Substratum has a total market cap of $181,890.11 and $74.84 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Substratum token can now be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Substratum has traded 51.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00009812 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00031431 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.12 or 0.00046227 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001843 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00019536 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004537 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000171 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.64 or 0.00222108 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002939 BTC.

Substratum Profile

Substratum (CRYPTO:SUB) is a token. Its launch date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Substratum

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 383,020,999.96 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00096843 USD and is up 0.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $156.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

