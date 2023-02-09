Superior Plus (OTCMKTS:SUUIF) Stock Price Up 2%

Superior Plus Corp. (OTCMKTS:SUUIF – Get Rating) rose 2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.71 and last traded at $7.71. Approximately 1,125 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 14,207 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.56.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SUUIF shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$12.50 to C$11.50 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$15.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Superior Plus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.96 and its 200-day moving average is $7.94.

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the provision of propane distribution, specialty chemicals, construction products distribution and fixed price energy services. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Propane Distribution, U.S. Propane Distribution and Specialty Chemicals. The Canadian Propane Distribution Segment Buys, sells and distributes propane and other liquid fuels and related products in Canada and provides wholesale portfolio management services through Superior Gas Liquids in Canada and the U.S.

