SVB Leerink Boosts Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Price Target to $834.00

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by SVB Leerink from $770.00 to $834.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. SVB Leerink currently has a market perform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on REGN. Raymond James cut Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $775.00 to $875.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a buy rating and set a $851.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Cowen upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $775.00 to $875.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $925.00 to $915.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $800.33.
Shares of NASDAQ:REGN opened at $749.66 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $735.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $701.37. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $538.01 and a 1-year high of $800.48. The stock has a market cap of $81.64 billion, a PE ratio of 19.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.25.
In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, insider George Yancopoulos sold 13,189 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.08, for a total transaction of $10,552,255.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 200,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,419,240.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Plew Daniel P. Van sold 11,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $740.75, for a total transaction of $8,868,259.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,650,653.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider George Yancopoulos sold 13,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.08, for a total value of $10,552,255.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 200,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,419,240.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,527 shares of company stock valued at $29,508,696 in the last quarter. 8.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 157.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 49 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.
