SVB Leerink Boosts Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Price Target to $834.00

Posted by on Feb 9th, 2023

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGNGet Rating) had its price objective boosted by SVB Leerink from $770.00 to $834.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. SVB Leerink currently has a market perform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on REGN. Raymond James cut Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $775.00 to $875.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a buy rating and set a $851.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Cowen upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $775.00 to $875.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $925.00 to $915.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $800.33.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN opened at $749.66 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $735.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $701.37. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $538.01 and a 1-year high of $800.48. The stock has a market cap of $81.64 billion, a PE ratio of 19.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.25.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGNGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.18 by $4.38. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.87% and a net margin of 35.64%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $23.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 36.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, insider George Yancopoulos sold 13,189 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.08, for a total transaction of $10,552,255.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 200,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,419,240.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Plew Daniel P. Van sold 11,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $740.75, for a total transaction of $8,868,259.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,650,653.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider George Yancopoulos sold 13,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.08, for a total value of $10,552,255.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 200,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,419,240.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,527 shares of company stock valued at $29,508,696 in the last quarter. 8.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 157.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 49 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN)

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.