SVB Leerink Comments on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2027 Earnings (NASDAQ:MDGL)

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink issued their FY2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 8th. SVB Leerink analyst T. Smith expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $28.26 per share for the year. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $315.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($16.66) per share.

MDGL has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $203.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $170.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $170.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $312.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.45.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 5.5 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Shares of NASDAQ:MDGL opened at $259.92 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $233.06 and its 200-day moving average is $126.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $57.15 and a 52 week high of $315.45. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of -16.21 and a beta of -0.52.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDGL. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Tiedemann Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $433,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,408,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 279.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 96,690 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,064,000 after purchasing an additional 71,227 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,560 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,646,000 after purchasing an additional 4,710 shares during the period. 67.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Remy Sukhija sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.14, for a total value of $8,224,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Madrigal Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Brian Joseph Lynch sold 13,000 shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.92, for a total transaction of $3,677,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Remy Sukhija sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.14, for a total transaction of $8,224,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,489 shares of company stock valued at $20,414,070 over the last 90 days. 29.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages on the development and commercialization of innovative therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product, MGL-3196, is used for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and familial hypercholesterolemia.

