SVB Wealth LLC Acquires 89,858 Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

SVB Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 12,445.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,580 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,858 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC owned about 0.15% of SVB Financial Group worth $30,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in SVB Financial Group by 200.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 72 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 107.8% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 106 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 100.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 72 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SVB Financial Group in the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the second quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

SVB Financial Group Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $320.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $18.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $251.46 and a 200-day moving average of $306.51. SVB Financial Group has a one year low of $198.10 and a one year high of $658.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

SVB Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SIVB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The bank reported $4.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.26 by ($0.64). The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 22.05%. SVB Financial Group’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 18.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SVB Financial Group news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 165 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $49,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 4,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,278,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 165 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $49,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 4,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,278,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Beverly Kay Matthews acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $232.06 per share, with a total value of $232,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,374 shares in the company, valued at $550,910.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,553 shares of company stock valued at $862,855 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on SVB Financial Group from $375.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com lowered SVB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $474.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Maxim Group reduced their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $363.80.

About SVB Financial Group

(Get Rating)

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment consists of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.