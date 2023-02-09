SVB Wealth LLC Has $18.47 Million Stock Position in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

SVB Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,926 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC owned about 0.40% of Primerica worth $18,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Primerica by 1,071.2% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 60,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,489,000 after buying an additional 55,486 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Primerica by 108.2% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 9,288 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Primerica by 4.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 92,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,399,000 after purchasing an additional 4,108 shares during the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC bought a new position in Primerica during the third quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Primerica by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 27,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,410,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the period. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Primerica alerts:

Primerica Price Performance

PRI opened at $169.55 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $148.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.35. Primerica, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.22 and a 1 year high of $170.44.

Primerica Increases Dividend

Primerica ( NYSE:PRI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $673.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $675.99 million. Primerica had a return on equity of 22.96% and a net margin of 10.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Primerica, Inc. will post 10.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. This is an increase from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.03%.

Primerica declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 17th that allows the company to buyback $375.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PRI. William Blair downgraded shares of Primerica from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Primerica from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.67.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.38, for a total transaction of $569,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,719,131.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.38, for a total value of $569,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,719,131.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.47, for a total transaction of $218,205.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,933 shares in the company, valued at $1,590,423.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $1,295,890 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

About Primerica

(Get Rating)

Primerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial products to middle-income households. It operates through the following segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits in the in-force book of term life insurance policies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Primerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.