SVB Wealth LLC Raises Stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 395,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 42,853 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC owned 0.06% of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF worth $34,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IJR. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 76.5% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 354.9% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Knott David M Jr grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 158.9% in the 2nd quarter. Knott David M Jr now owns 510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Personal Financial Services increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 504.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter.
iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Down 1.5 %
NYSEARCA IJR opened at $104.74 on Thursday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $86.40 and a 52-week high of $111.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $98.93 and a 200-day moving average of $97.64.
iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Profile
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
