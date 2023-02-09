Symbol Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $921,759.06 (XYM)

Symbol (XYM) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 9th. During the last week, Symbol has traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar. One Symbol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0436 or 0.00000199 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Symbol has a total market cap of $243.47 million and approximately $921,759.06 worth of Symbol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002407 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000269 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000334 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.72 or 0.00438124 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,406.86 or 0.29022139 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $97.09 or 0.00439804 BTC.

Symbol Coin Profile

Symbol’s launch date was March 16th, 2021. Symbol’s total supply is 7,967,988,930 coins and its circulating supply is 5,582,460,005 coins. Symbol’s official Twitter account is @thesymbolchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Symbol is https://reddit.com/r/nem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Symbol’s official website is docs.symbol.dev.

Buying and Selling Symbol

According to CryptoCompare, “XYM is the native currency of the Symbol public blockchain which launched in Q1 2021. It is used to pay for transactions in order to incentivize the network of public nodes that process and record transactions, giving XYM fundamental value as the currency of a functioning economy.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Symbol directly using U.S. dollars.

