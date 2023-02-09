Syscoin (SYS) Price Hits $0.15 on Major Exchanges

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 10.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. Syscoin has a market capitalization of $116.36 million and approximately $3.87 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Syscoin has traded 9.3% lower against the US dollar. One Syscoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000706 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Syscoin Profile

Syscoin (SYS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 16th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 753,571,731 coins. The Reddit community for Syscoin is https://reddit.com/r/syscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Syscoin’s official website is syscoin.org. The official message board for Syscoin is syscoin.org/news.

Syscoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Syscoin is a decentralized and open source project founded in 2014 by the founders of Blockchain Foundry, who remain Syscoin's core developers. The core project has been guided by Syscoin Foundation since 2019.Discord”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Syscoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Syscoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

