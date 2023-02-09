T-mac DAO Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.55 Billion (TMG)

T-mac DAO (TMG) traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 9th. One T-mac DAO token can now be bought for approximately $1.55 or 0.00006856 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. T-mac DAO has a total market capitalization of $1.55 billion and approximately $39,780.62 worth of T-mac DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, T-mac DAO has traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002470 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000272 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000338 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $100.65 or 0.00443397 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,667.56 or 0.29371454 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $97.44 or 0.00429237 BTC.

About T-mac DAO

T-mac DAO launched on April 5th, 2022. T-mac DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. T-mac DAO’s official website is t-mac.homes/home. T-mac DAO’s official Twitter account is @t_macdao. T-mac DAO’s official message board is medium.com/@t_macdao.

T-mac DAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “T-mac DAO (TMG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. T-mac DAO has a current supply of 1,000,000,000. The last known price of T-mac DAO is 1.65050797 USD and is down -10.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $41,665.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://t-mac.homes/home.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as T-mac DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire T-mac DAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy T-mac DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

