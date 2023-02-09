Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd Has $146.34 Million Stock Holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd boosted its position in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 370,631 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 41,431 shares during the period. JD.com makes up about 3.8% of Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd’s holdings in JD.com were worth $146,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of JD.com by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 26,337 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JD.com during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Boston Partners increased its holdings in JD.com by 282.2% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 80,428 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 59,387 shares during the period. EPIQ Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in JD.com by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC now owns 111,362 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in JD.com by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 537,529 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $27,039,000 after purchasing an additional 12,199 shares during the period. 17.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:JD traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $55.72. 3,814,985 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,137,937. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $76.10 billion, a PE ratio of 615.07 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.26. JD.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.17 and a twelve month high of $78.39.

JD.com ( NASDAQ:JD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 18th. The information services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.21. JD.com had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The firm had revenue of $34.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.59 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on JD.com from $80.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup lifted their price target on JD.com from $60.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on JD.com in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on JD.com from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on JD.com from $59.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JD.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.91.

JD.com, Inc is a technology-driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. It operates through the following segments: JD Retail, JD Logistics, and New Businesses. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

