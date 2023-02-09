Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.00.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Taysha Gene Therapies from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Chardan Capital decreased their target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $16.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $16.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st.

Get Taysha Gene Therapies alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Taysha Gene Therapies

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TSHA. UBS Group AG increased its position in Taysha Gene Therapies by 3,118.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 201,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 195,562 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies during the 4th quarter worth $459,000. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies in the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 70.3% during the fourth quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 42,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 17,745 shares during the last quarter. 45.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taysha Gene Therapies Stock Performance

NASDAQ TSHA opened at $1.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $70.56 million, a PE ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.97 and a 200-day moving average of $2.48. Taysha Gene Therapies has a 52-week low of $1.06 and a 52-week high of $8.14.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.25. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Taysha Gene Therapies will post -3.02 EPS for the current year.

Taysha Gene Therapies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 foe the treatment of for SLC13A5 Deficiency; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Taysha Gene Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taysha Gene Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.