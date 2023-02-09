TD Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,443 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

TD Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the quarter. TD Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.1% in the third quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 395,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,517,000 after purchasing an additional 42,853 shares during the last quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 15.7% in the third quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,303,000 after purchasing an additional 3,591 shares during the last quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 11.9% in the third quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.2% in the third quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 24,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the third quarter worth $304,000.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Performance

IJR stock opened at $104.74 on Thursday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $86.40 and a 12-month high of $111.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.64.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

