TD Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

TD Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,199 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the quarter. TD Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $1,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,756,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,761,000 after buying an additional 554,061 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 36.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,260,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,766,000 after purchasing an additional 868,610 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,745,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,329,000 after purchasing an additional 65,933 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 7.0% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,514,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,781,000 after purchasing an additional 163,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,770,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,842,000 after purchasing an additional 68,621 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

RDVY opened at $48.29 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.16. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a one year low of $38.34 and a one year high of $52.33.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were given a $0.376 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.