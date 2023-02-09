TD Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 7,269 Simplify Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HEQT)

TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Simplify Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HEQT – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 7,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HEQT. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Simplify Hedged Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simplify Hedged Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $3,488,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simplify Hedged Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $441,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Simplify Hedged Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,320,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Simplify Hedged Equity ETF by 294.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,062,000 after buying an additional 131,801 shares during the period.

Simplify Hedged Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of HEQT stock opened at $23.65 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.23 and a 200-day moving average of $23.42. Simplify Hedged Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $20.53 and a 1-year high of $27.25.

