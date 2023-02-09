TD Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

TD Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,687 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,396 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $4,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 12,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 11,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 35,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Collective Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 6,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTEB opened at $50.58 on Thursday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.38 and a 1 year high of $53.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.56.

