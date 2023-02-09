TD Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

TD Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 85,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises approximately 2.5% of TD Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. TD Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $18,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 21,145.2% in the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,241,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after acquiring an additional 18,155,728 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 16,395,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,507,827,000 after buying an additional 60,370 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 11,250,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,507,553,000 after buying an additional 301,381 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,237,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,583,000 after buying an additional 218,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,799,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,876,000 after buying an additional 180,988 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance
Shares of VUG opened at $241.98 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $224.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $230.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $203.64 and a 52 week high of $296.44.
Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.
