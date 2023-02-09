TD Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

TD Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 95,759 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,155 shares during the quarter. First Trust Capital Strength ETF makes up about 0.9% of TD Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. TD Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of First Trust Capital Strength ETF worth $6,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,943,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 18,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 7.1% during the second quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 2,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ FTCS opened at $74.65 on Thursday. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 52-week low of $66.01 and a 52-week high of $79.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.60.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Increases Dividend

About First Trust Capital Strength ETF

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.292 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. This is a positive change from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

