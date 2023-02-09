TD Capital Management LLC Sells 1,102 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

TD Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,102 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 36,466,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,673,000 after purchasing an additional 346,316 shares in the last quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 6,346.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,100,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 16,835,703 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,463,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,723,000 after purchasing an additional 177,801 shares in the last quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 5,770,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,972,000 after purchasing an additional 50,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,668,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,449,000 after acquiring an additional 714,112 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock opened at $53.82 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $43.06 and a twelve month high of $61.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.88.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.