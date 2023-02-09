Team (NYSE:TISI) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.09

Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.09 and traded as high as $9.33. Team shares last traded at $9.11, with a volume of 27,743 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Team in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.72 million, a P/E ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.48, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Team ( NYSE:TISI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported ($5.50) EPS for the quarter. Team had a negative net margin of 13.15% and a negative return on equity of 728.11%. The business had revenue of $218.34 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Team in the 3rd quarter worth $1,614,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Team by 672.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 456,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 397,535 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Team by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 400,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 118,049 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Team in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Team by 401.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 90,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 72,442 shares in the last quarter.

Team, Inc engages in the provision of digitally-enabled asset performance assurance and optimization solutions. It operates through the following segments: Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT), Mechanical Services (MS), and Quest Integrity. The Inspection and Heat Treating segment offers conventional and advanced non-destructive testing (NDT) heat treating and thermal services, tank management, and pipeline integrity solutions, as well as associated engineering and condition assessment services.

