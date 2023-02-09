Teekay (NYSE:TK) Hits New 1-Year High at $5.14

Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.14 and last traded at $5.11, with a volume of 818060 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.05.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TK shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Teekay in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Teekay from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th.
Teekay Price Performance
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.02. The company has a market capitalization of $517.60 million, a PE ratio of 24.24 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teekay
Teekay Company Profile
Teekay Corp. provides international crude oil and other marine transportation services. Its lines of business include offshore production (FPSO units) and conventional tankers. The firm operates through the following segments: Teekay Parent and Teekay Tankers. The Teekay Parent owns floating production, storage, and offloading (FPSO) units and a minority investment in Tanker Investments Ltd.
Featured Stories
