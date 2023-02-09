Teekay (NYSE:TK) Hits New 1-Year High at $5.14

Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.14 and last traded at $5.11, with a volume of 818060 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TK shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Teekay in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Teekay from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Teekay Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.02. The company has a market capitalization of $517.60 million, a PE ratio of 24.24 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teekay

Teekay Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TK. Camelot Portfolios LLC grew its position in shares of Teekay by 197.9% in the 3rd quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 98,300 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 65,300 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Teekay during the second quarter worth about $76,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Teekay by 88.8% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 354,610 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 166,826 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Teekay in the 2nd quarter valued at about $189,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Teekay during the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. 20.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teekay Corp. provides international crude oil and other marine transportation services. Its lines of business include offshore production (FPSO units) and conventional tankers. The firm operates through the following segments: Teekay Parent and Teekay Tankers. The Teekay Parent owns floating production, storage, and offloading (FPSO) units and a minority investment in Tanker Investments Ltd.

