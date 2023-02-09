Telstra (OTCMKTS:TLSYY) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $12.48

Telstra Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:TLSYY – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.48 and traded as low as $12.15. Telstra shares last traded at $12.48, with a volume of 63,400 shares changing hands.
Telstra Stock Up 0.7 %
The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.80.
Telstra Company Profile
Telstra Corporation Limited provides telecommunications and information services to businesses, governments, and individuals in Australia and internationally. It operates in four segments: Telstra Consumer and Small Business, Telstra Enterprise, Networks and IT, and Telstra InfraCo The company offers telecommunication, media and technology products and services in Australia using mobile and fixed network technologies, as well as operates call centers, retail stores, a dealership network, digital channels, distribution systems and Telstra Plus customer loyalty program.
Receive News & Ratings for Telstra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telstra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.