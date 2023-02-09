Templeton Global Income Fund (NYSE:GIM) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.03 Per Share

Templeton Global Income Fund (NYSE:GIM – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.032 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This is an increase from Templeton Global Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

Templeton Global Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE:GIM opened at $4.45 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.37. Templeton Global Income Fund has a one year low of $3.97 and a one year high of $5.16.

In other Templeton Global Income Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 96,610 shares of Templeton Global Income Fund stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.07 per share, for a total transaction of $393,202.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,534,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,627,095.91. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders have bought 477,322 shares of company stock worth $2,005,644 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GIM. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Templeton Global Income Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Templeton Global Income Fund by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 85,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 6,719 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Templeton Global Income Fund in the second quarter worth $176,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Templeton Global Income Fund in the second quarter valued at $279,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Templeton Global Income Fund by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 21,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

Templeton Global Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in government bonds. The fund is actively managed. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the J.P.

