Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.60-$2.80 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76. Tempur Sealy International also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.60-$2.80 EPS.
Tempur Sealy International Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:TPX opened at $41.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.78. Tempur Sealy International has a 1-year low of $20.03 and a 1-year high of $44.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.66.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms have recently weighed in on TPX. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Tempur Sealy International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $33.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tempur Sealy International has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $42.67.
Insider Activity at Tempur Sealy International
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $688,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 5.3% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,380,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,343,000 after acquiring an additional 69,719 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 158.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 708,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,095,000 after acquiring an additional 434,518 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Tempur Sealy International by 1.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,609,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,263,000 after acquiring an additional 71,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 833.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 201,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,865,000 after purchasing an additional 179,941 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.43% of the company’s stock.
About Tempur Sealy International
Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.
