Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.52-$0.56 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.50. The company issued revenue guidance of $800-$810 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $815.83 million. Tenable also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.02-$0.03 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on TENB. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Tenable from $47.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Tenable from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Tenable in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued a neutral rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Tenable from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Tenable from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $53.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:TENB traded down $0.82 during trading on Thursday, hitting $44.82. 695,757 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 986,628. The stock has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.13 and a beta of 1.27. Tenable has a fifty-two week low of $28.80 and a fifty-two week high of $63.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

In related news, Director George Alex Tosheff sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total transaction of $254,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,440.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director George Alex Tosheff sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total transaction of $254,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,440.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Mark C. Thurmond sold 1,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total value of $77,065.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 4,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $169,459.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 43,452 shares of company stock valued at $1,686,042 in the last 90 days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Tenable by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,984,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,251,000 after purchasing an additional 337,206 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tenable by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,809,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,302,000 after acquiring an additional 163,682 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Tenable by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,028,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,007,000 after acquiring an additional 38,358 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Tenable by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,315,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,562,000 after acquiring an additional 127,183 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Tenable by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 787,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,413,000 after acquiring an additional 150,408 shares during the period. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

