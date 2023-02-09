Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.00-$1.23 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.70 billion-$4.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.97 billion. Tenet Healthcare also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.68-$5.85 EPS.

Tenet Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of THC stock traded up $2.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $56.50. 4,339,811 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,720,258. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.97, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.44. Tenet Healthcare has a 52 week low of $36.69 and a 52 week high of $92.65.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.94 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 38.12%. Tenet Healthcare’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Tenet Healthcare announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, October 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 22.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

THC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tenet Healthcare has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $71.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tenet Healthcare

In other Tenet Healthcare news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 9,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.86, for a total value of $430,573.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,076,543.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tenet Healthcare

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter worth $264,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter worth $263,000. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 329.9% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 4,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 3,629 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter worth $219,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter valued at $215,000. 98.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tenet Healthcare

(Get Rating)

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment consists of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.