Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.15 Per Share

Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 9th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, March 20th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. This is an increase from Terex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

Terex has increased its dividend by an average of 5.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Terex has a payout ratio of 10.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Terex to earn $4.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.9%.

Terex Price Performance

TEX stock opened at $51.46 on Thursday. Terex has a 1 year low of $26.64 and a 1 year high of $53.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.90 and a 200 day moving average of $39.55. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.44, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

In other Terex news, VP Scott Posner sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.68, for a total transaction of $111,700.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 62,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,773,064.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Terex during the first quarter worth $60,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Terex by 50.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Terex by 42.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 1,488 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Terex by 5.5% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Terex during the first quarter valued at $205,000. 87.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Terex announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, December 19th that permits the company to buyback $150.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to reacquire up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TEX. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Terex from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Terex from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Terex to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Terex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Terex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Terex has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.27.

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. The firm designs, builds and support products used in construction, maintenance, manufacturing, energy, minerals and materials management applications. It operates through the following segments: Aerial Work Platforms and Materials Processing.

