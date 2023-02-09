Terex (NYSE:TEX) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.60-$5.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.78. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.60 billion-$4.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.52 billion. Terex also updated its FY23 guidance to $4.60-5.00 EPS.

Terex Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TEX traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $51.47. 763,807 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 732,343. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Terex has a 1 year low of $26.64 and a 1 year high of $53.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.55. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.73.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.21. Terex had a return on equity of 24.72% and a net margin of 6.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Terex will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Terex Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. This is a positive change from Terex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.58%.

Terex announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, December 19th that permits the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to reacquire up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TEX shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Terex from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Terex from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Terex from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Terex to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Terex from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $49.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Scott Posner sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.68, for a total transaction of $111,700.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 62,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,773,064.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Terex

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Terex by 5.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,373,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $298,598,000 after acquiring an additional 417,925 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Terex by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,767,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $276,978,000 after acquiring an additional 68,739 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Terex by 0.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,766,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,664,000 after buying an additional 23,768 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Terex by 4.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,225,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,377,000 after buying an additional 90,371 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Terex by 21.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,471,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,265,000 after buying an additional 261,712 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

About Terex

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. The firm designs, builds and support products used in construction, maintenance, manufacturing, energy, minerals and materials management applications. It operates through the following segments: Aerial Work Platforms and Materials Processing.

